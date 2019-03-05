Scholarship tax credit bill remains in House committee

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A leading House Republican in Kentucky says he lacks the votes to pass a bill to award tax credits to people who donate to scholarship funds to help more families afford private school.

The measure opposed by many public school advocates was reviewed by a House committee, but no vote was taken Tuesday.

Its lead sponsor, House Majority Floor Leader John "Bam" Carney, told reporters he's still trying to get 60 votes to pass the bill in the House.

He's applying a rule requiring any new spending or revenue-related bill in an odd-numbered year to get a three-fifths majority vote.

The bill would grant tax credits to people donating to scholarship funds for special-needs children and those in foster care or low- to middle-income homes to attend private schools.

Gov. Matt Bevin says he would sign the bill.

