Hospital replacing 3-year-old boy's stolen prosthetic leg

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (AP) - A children's hospital in St. Louis is replacing a 3-year-old southern Illinois boy's prosthetic leg that was stolen in a car break-in.

Officials with Shriners Hospitals for Children tell the Belleville News-Democrat that Josiah Rainey was fitted for a new prosthetic Monday and he should receive a new one in a week. Spokeswoman Tammy Robbins says there will be no charge for the prosthetic, which costs about $10,000.

The stolen prosthetic was in a black backpack that Josiah's mother, Brie Rainey, says was stolen from her unlocked car in Belleville sometime Thursday or Friday. Belleville police say they're investigating and have received tips. They ask anyone with information to contact them.

Josiah's grandmother, Karen Frey Stephens, says the family has been overwhelmed with support. She says they "feel very blessed."

