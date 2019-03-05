David P. Talley announced as bishop of Memphis Diocese - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

David P. Talley announced as bishop of Memphis Diocese

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - The Vatican has announced the appointment of David P. Talley as bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Memphis, Tennessee.

The announcement sent Tuesday morning says the 65-year-old Tally succeeds Monsignor Martin Holley, who was forcibly removed last year following an investigation. The Vatican didn't say why Holley was removed.

The Commercial Appeal reports that Archbishop Joseph Kurtz of Louisville, Kentucky, has been apostolic administrator for Memphis since Holley's removal and said in a statement that Talley has served well in his current position of diocesan bishop of Alexandria in Louisiana. Kurtz said Talley brings "a sterling reputation as a good shepherd devoted to Jesus Christ and His Church, deeply concerned for those he serves, humble, and wise."

