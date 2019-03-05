1 killed, 2 wounded in Kansas City shooting - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

1 killed, 2 wounded in Kansas City shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say one man has been killed and two others wounded in a shooting in a Kansas City neighborhood.

The Kansas City Star reports that officers found the victims inside a vehicle late Monday while responding to a report that shots had been fired nearby.

Police say one victim was dead at the scene, and emergency crews rushed the other two victims to hospitals with serious injuries.

Police don't immediately have a suspect description or motive.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

