Kansas City police sergeant injured in accidental shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a police sergeant is in serious condition after being wounded in an accidental shooting at the Kansas City Police Department crime lab.

The Kansas City Star reports that the shooting happened early Tuesday. Details of the shooting weren't immediately released. The injuries aren't considered life-threatening. Police say no other injuries were reported.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

