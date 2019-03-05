Kentucky Senate committee rejects new spending for parks - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky Senate committee rejects new spending for parks

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Senate's budget-writing panel has rejected a request from Gov. Matt Bevin's administration to borrow $50 million to fix up the state's park system.

House bill 268 would have allowed the Cabinet for Tourism, Arts and Heritage to borrow up to $50 million in the budget year that begins July 1. The bill also included a pledge to borrow an extra $100 million over the next three years for park system improvements.

Tuesday, the Senate Appropriations and Revenue Committee amended the bill to remove the money. Kentucky lawmakers pass a two-year spending plan in even numbered years. Chairman Sen. Chris McDaniel said lawmakers should not approve spending in non-budget years.

The new bill passed the committee by a unanimous, bipartisan vote.

