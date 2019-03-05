Missouri man charged in shooting death of his brother - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri man charged in shooting death of his brother

Posted: Updated:

KINGSVILLE, Mo. (AP) - A 54-year-old western Missouri has been charged in the shooting death of his brother.

Victor Sanders, of Kingsville, was charged Monday with voluntary manslaughter, armed criminal action and three other felonies in the death of his 57-year-old brother, Michael Sanders, of Odessa.

Michael Sanders was found dead Sunday at his brother's home in Kingsville.

The Daily Star Journal reports a probable cause statement says Victor Sanders admitted to shooting his brother several times during an argument over a sibling who is incarcerated. Victor Sanders said he shot Michael when his brother lunged at him.

Court records show Victor Sanders had several convictions for first-degree assault and possession and distribution of a controlled substance.

Online court records don't list an attorney for Sanders.

Information from: Daily Star-Journal, http://www.dailystarjournal.com,

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.