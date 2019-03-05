Illinois website offers help for gambling addictions - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois website offers help for gambling addictions

CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois is launching a new state website aimed at helping people affected by gambling addictions.

The Illinois Department of Human Services on Monday announced the website WeKnowtheFeeling.org .

The new website comes as gambling is expanding across the nation . In Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker is looking to expanded sports betting to help close a multibillion-dollar state budget hole. The Legislature would first have to legalize expanded wagering.

Illinois already operates a hotline for people with gambling problems. Deputy Governor Sol Flores says Illinois' 24-hour hotline, 1-800-GAMBLER, receives thousands of calls each month. Flores says "we hope to see a large number of people utilize our website the same way."

The website connects people to treatment and provides a place for people to share their stories.

