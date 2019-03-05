101st Airborne soldiers returning from Afghanistan - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

101st Airborne soldiers returning from Afghanistan

Posted: Updated:

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) - Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division are continuing to return home from Afghanistan after nine-month deployments.

Fort Campbell says in a statement that two welcome home ceremonies for about 500 soldiers are planned this week at the Army post on the Kentucky-Tennessee state line. The first on March 5 will welcome soldiers from 101st Combat Aviation Brigade and 52nd Ordnance Group. The second on March 9 will welcome soldiers from 101st Combat Aviation Brigade.

The Army says the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade provided aviation support to U.S., coalition and Afghan forces.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.