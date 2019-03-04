Benton Fire Chief apologizes for DUI - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Benton Fire Chief apologizes for DUI

Posted: Updated:

BENTON, Ill. -- Benton Fire Chief, Shane Cockrum, posted a public apology on Facebook after he was cited for driving under the influence last week. 

In his post, Cockrum mentioned personal setbacks including the loss of loved ones and apologized for what he called, "the mistake I cannot take back." 

He went on to say he is disappointed in his choices and will take full responsibility for his actions.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.