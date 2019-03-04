Pritzker fills key posts for Aging, technology and Insurance - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Pritzker fills key posts for Aging, technology and Insurance

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker has named leaders in three cabinet-level agencies.

The Democrat announced the appointments Monday. Paula Basta will be director of the Department on Aging. The governor tabbed Ron Guerrier as chief information officer for the Department of Innovation and Technology. And the director of the Department of Insurance will be Robert Muriel.

Basta has been a strong advocate for seniors and LGBT rights. She is director of senior services for the Chicago Housing Authority and teaches at Loyola University.

Guerrier has more than two decades' experience in information technology in the private sector. He last served as CIO for Express Scripts, a pharmacy benefit manager.

Muriel is a trial lawyer specializing in civil and commercial litigation. It includes insurance, bad-faith claims, financial fraud and more.

