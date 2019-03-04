BBB warns of MVC Arch Madness scams

WSIL -- Saluki fans are gearing up for the Missouri Valley Conference's "Arch Madness" tournament in St. Louis March 7-10. But the Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns fans to beware of potential scams by fake ticket sellers seeking to cash in.

The opportunity for sports fans to be scammed by fake ticket sellers occurs most often when people buy tickets from individuals outside the arena, on the street, or through online auctions, classified ads, or bulletin boards.

"Sports fans can get burned by purchasing counterfeit tickets or paying in advance for tickets that never arrive," said Michelle L. Corey, BBB St. Louis president and CEO.

Worldwide, the secondary market for sporting and entertainment tickets is expected to reach $15.2 billion by 2020, according to Technavio. It includes tickets bought and sold by professional brokers as well as those purchased and resold by speculators and season ticket holders. Tickets purchased for sports and entertainment events are the source of thousands of BBB complaints by consumers nationwide.

"The internet has become the arena of choice for sports fans looking to buy or sell tickets," Corey said. "Unfortunately, it also has become a breeding ground for scammers looking to take advantage of sports fans."

BBB offers the following advice for fans seeking tickets: