U.S. Sen. Durbin calls on Eli Lilly to do more after it releases less expensive insulin

WSIL -- Eli Lilly and Company today announced it will introduce a lower-priced version of Humalog-branded insulin in the United States, providing people with diabetes an insulin option that will have a list price 50 percent lower than the current Humalog list price.

David Ricks, Lilly's chairman and chief executive officer released the following statement:

We've engaged in discussions about the price of insulin with many different stakeholders in America's health care system: people living with diabetes, caregivers, advocacy groups, health care professionals, payers, wholesalers, lawmakers, and leading health care scholars. Solutions that lower the cost of insulin at the pharmacy have been introduced in recent months, but more people need help. We're eager to bring forward a low-priced rapid-acting insulin.

The lower-priced version will be called Insulin Lispro—the same molecule as Humalog—and will be available in vial and pen options. The list price of a single vial will be $137.35. The list price of a five-pack of KwikPens will be $265.20.

U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today released the following statement after Eli Lilly announced it would be selling a less expensive, generic version of its rapid-acting insulin, Humalog. Humalog was introduced in 1996 and cost $21, but today that same vial now costs $329.

Humalog can cost as little as $38 in Canada and yet Americans are charged up to $329. Now Eli Lilly is lowering the price in the U.S. for selected customers to $140. Charging Americans four times what Canadians pay for the same drug hardly merits an outpouring of national gratitude to Eli Lilly.

Last week, Durbin announced a new series of awards that he will be presenting regularly to the most egregious cases of pharmaceutical greed. The first "Pharma Fleece Award" was given to Eli Lilly – along with Novo Nordisk and Sanofi – the three pharmaceutical companies that manufacture insulin, which has experienced a price increase of more than 600 percent over the past two decades in the United States.