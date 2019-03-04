Census Workers Needed

WSIL-- The U.S. Census Bureau will hold training seminars this summer for census workers in southern Illinois. Vienna High School will serve as one of the locations. That date hasn't been released yet.

The U.S. Census Bureau wants to make sure data collected is as accurate as possible. School officials in Vienna said, the census is an important tool for determining how local governments receive state and federal funding.

The Census Bureau encourages people in Southern Illinois to apply for a temporary job with the bureau.

You can apply by clicking here.