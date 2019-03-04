Census Workers Needed - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Census Workers Needed

Posted: Updated:

WSIL-- The U.S. Census Bureau will hold training seminars this summer for census workers in southern Illinois. Vienna High School will serve as one of the locations. That date hasn't been released yet. 

The U.S. Census Bureau wants to make sure data collected is as accurate as possible. School officials in Vienna said, the census is an important tool for determining how local governments receive state and federal funding.

The Census Bureau encourages people in Southern Illinois to apply for a temporary job with the bureau.

You can apply by clicking here.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Marion closer to truck parking project

    Marion closer to truck parking project

    Monday, March 4 2019 7:52 PM EST2019-03-05 00:52:38 GMT

    MARION, Ill. -- During a special meeting Monday, City Council members approved a letter of understanding from IDOT on a $5 million freight mobility and truck parking project.

    MARION, Ill. -- During a special meeting Monday, City Council members approved a letter of understanding from IDOT on a $5 million freight mobility and truck parking project.

  • Census Workers Needed

    Census Workers Needed

    Monday, March 4 2019 7:51 PM EST2019-03-05 00:51:06 GMT

    WSIL-- The U.S. Census Bureau will hold training seminars this summer for census workers in southern Illinois.

    WSIL-- The U.S. Census Bureau will hold training seminars this summer for census workers in southern Illinois.

  • U.S. Sen. Durbin calls on Eli Lilly to do more after it releases less expensive insulin

    U.S. Sen. Durbin calls on Eli Lilly to do more after it releases less expensive insulin

    Monday, March 4 2019 7:43 PM EST2019-03-05 00:43:02 GMT

    WSIL -- Eli Lilly and Company today announced it will introduce a lower-priced version of Humalog-branded insulin in the United States, providing people with diabetes an insulin option that will have a list price 50 percent lower than the current Humalog list price.

    WSIL -- Eli Lilly and Company today announced it will introduce a lower-priced version of Humalog-branded insulin in the United States, providing people with diabetes an insulin option that will have a list price 50 percent lower than the current Humalog list price.

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.