Totaled truck shows reality of texting and driving

WSIL -- Saluki fans are gearing up for the Missouri Valley Conference's "Arch Madness" tournament in St. Louis March 7-10.
WSIL -- More than 1,500 students will visit the Pavilion in Marion this week for Traffic Safety Days.
MARION, Ill. -- During a special meeting Monday, City Council members approved a letter of understanding from IDOT on a $5 million freight mobility and truck parking project.
WSIL-- The U.S. Census Bureau will hold training seminars this summer for census workers in southern Illinois.
WSIL -- Eli Lilly and Company today announced it will introduce a lower-priced version of Humalog-branded insulin in the United States, providing people with diabetes an insulin option that will have a list price 50 percent lower than the current Humalog list price.
MARION, Ill. -- A Marion man is being held at the Williamson County Jail tonight, following a reported shooting Sunday morning.
WSIL -- In two weeks, the US 60/62 bridge that crosses the Mississippi River in the Cairo area will be closed for crews to perform a required annual safety inspection.
WSIL -- March is National Nutrition Month and many times people think eating healthy has to be expensive.
METROPOLIS, Ill. -- Temperatures are already below freezing and on Monday we are not expected to get out of the twenties.
BENTON, Ill. -- Benton firefighters are investigating what caused a business fire Sunday morning.
