IDOT announces road closure for bridge inspection

WSIL -- In two weeks, the US 60/62 bridge that crosses the Mississippi River in the Cairo area will be closed for crews to perform a required annual safety inspection.

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) says the closures are scheduled to begin on Monday, March 18 at 8:00 a.m. extending through Thursday, March 21 at 12:00 p.m. and Monday, March 25 at 8:00 a.m. extending through Thursday, March 28 at 12:00 p.m.

The bridge will be open to all traffic from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. each night.