Trump's campus speech proposal follows wave of complaints - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Trump's campus speech proposal follows wave of complaints

Posted: Updated:

By KEVIN FREKING and COLLIN BINKLEY
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's proposed executive order to protect free speech on college campuses follows a growing chorus of complaints that the nation's universities attempt to silence conservative voices.

Trump on Saturday said he would sign an order requiring colleges to support free speech or risk losing federal research funding. He highlighted the case of a conservative demonstrator who was punched at the University of California, Berkeley, last month.

Some on the right say colleges limit conservative voices by disinviting speakers or allowing heckling. Critics counter that conservatives are making protecting free speech a partisan fight.

Jerry Falwell Jr., president of the Christian Liberty University in Virginia, supports the proposal, but Robert Zimmer of the University of Chicago said in a campus email it would be a "grave error."

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.