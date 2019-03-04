Marion closer to truck parking project

MARION, Ill. -- During a special meeting Monday, City Council members approved an agreement with the Illinois Department of Transportation that would create a parking lot for truckers. The Letter of Understanding from IDOT concerns a $5 million freight mobility and truck parking project.

Marion is one of two possible sites in Illinois for the concept. If selected, the city will contribute $500,000 of TIF district money to buy land near The Hill Avenue exit off of I-57. But council members are more concerned about the expenses associated with upkeep.

Commissioner John Goss was worried about the street department possibly being responsible for cleaning up oil spills, "If we’re going to be responsible for cleaning up their oil spills, I don’t want to do that. That’s an environmental problem."

Mayor Anthony Rinella explained Hazmat does that work and truck companies are charged for the mess, "We bill for that accordingly, and we’re very successful in collecting those monies."

Commissioner Doug Patton wanted to know the city's part in street sweeping, "Can we negotiate, implement some type of designated maintenance time?"

Engineer Glenn Clarida reassured that crews would just have to do the best that they can to work around trucks as they will be parked at the site all hours, "We will only sweep the areas the sweeper can take."

There is also a proposed Love's truck stop next to the parking lot, which would bring in an estimated $80,000 a year from the gas and sales taxes, "We’re anticipating these truckers will then go to Love’s and buy fuel, to also buy snacks for when they are in the truck," Rinella explains. "Love's is going to have hopefully a 24-hour restaurant there so they can eat in."

The city expects to have a return in profit within six years, and should know if it's selected by this fall.