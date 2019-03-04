Marion closer to truck parking project

MARION, Ill. -- During a special meeting Monday, City Council members approved a letter of understanding from IDOT on a $5 million freight mobility and truck parking project.
WSIL-- The U.S. Census Bureau will hold training seminars this summer for census workers in southern Illinois.
WSIL -- Eli Lilly and Company today announced it will introduce a lower-priced version of Humalog-branded insulin in the United States, providing people with diabetes an insulin option that will have a list price 50 percent lower than the current Humalog list price.
MARION, Ill. -- A Marion man is being held at the Williamson County Jail tonight, following a reported shooting Sunday morning.
WSIL -- In two weeks, the US 60/62 bridge that crosses the Mississippi River in the Cairo area will be closed for crews to perform a required annual safety inspection.
WSIL -- March is National Nutrition Month and many times people think eating healthy has to be expensive.
METROPOLIS, Ill. -- Temperatures are already below freezing and on Monday we are not expected to get out of the twenties.
BENTON, Ill. -- Benton firefighters are investigating what caused a business fire Sunday morning.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- SIU is presenting an opportunity for educators to earn 5.75 professional development credits during Spring Break by attending IT Day.
FRANKLIN CO., Ill. -- Despite the chilly weather, organizers say they were very pleased with the turnout. Nearly 300 people took a dip at Rend Lake's South Sandusky Beach and raised more than $60,000.
