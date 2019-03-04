Cop claims retaliation for not clearing officer in shooting - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Cop claims retaliation for not clearing officer in shooting

CHICAGO (AP) - A Chicago police officer says he is the victim of retaliation by his bosses for refusing to clear a sergeant of the August 2017 wounding of an unarmed teenager.

Sgt. Isaac Lambert was assigned to investigate the shooting of 18-year-old Ricardo "Ricky" Hayes, who is autistic, by Sgt. Khalil Muhammad.

The Chicago Tribune reports that in a lawsuit filed electronically in Cook County Circuit Court, Lambert says his bosses dumped him from the detective division last month days after he refused to change a police report to list Muhammad as the victim in the incident.

In a federal lawsuit filed on Hayes' behalf over the shooting, Muhammad has denied any wrongdoing, court records show. He was placed indefinitely on paid desk duty after the shooting.

City officials on Monday, the Pulaski Day holiday, could not immediately be reached for comment.

