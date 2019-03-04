Fisherman drowns after boat overturns in southern Missouri - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Fisherman drowns after boat overturns in southern Missouri

UDALL, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a fisherman has drowned after his boat overturned in southern Missouri.

KYTV reports that 52-year-old Mike Meidell, of West Plains, Missouri, was found dead Monday morning along Bryant Creek. He was reported missing Saturday after he went fishing on Norfolk Lake, which is connected to the creek.

Ozark County Sheriff Darrin Reed says it appears Meidell was trying to go against the current when his 16-foot flat-bottom boat flipped. Searchers spent much of Sunday in cold, snowy conditions looking for Meidell.

