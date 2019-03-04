Kentucky school superintendents oppose tax credit bill

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's public school superintendents are opposing a bill that would grant tax credits to people who donate to scholarship funds for special-needs children or those in foster care or in low-income homes to attend private schools

Superintendents across the state held news conferences on Monday to oppose the bill, which they say will take money away from public schools. An analysis by the Legislative Research Commission estimates the bill would cost taxpayers as much as $209 million by 2025.

House Bill 205 is sponsored by House Majority Floor Leader John "Bam" Carney and has the support of House Speaker David Osborne. The bill has been assigned to the Appropriations and Revenue Committee, where chairman Steven Rudy has not decided if he will give it a hearing.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.