Where's the beef? Man accused of taking beef tenderloin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky man is accused of stealing more than $75,000 of beef tenderloin over several months.

News outlets report 42-year-old Billy Wethington was arrested in Louisville on Friday and charged with theft by unlawful taking.

Police say Wethington worked at an undisclosed business. During each shift, they say, he's accused of shoving eight to 10 beef tenderloins into a garbage bag and putting it in his vehicle.

An arrest citation says Wethington was captured on surveillance video stealing the beef. Court records show the business lost more than $75,000 and up to $100,000 over the course of eight months. The newspaper says police didn't initially reveal what Wethington did with the beef that he's accused of stealing.

It's unclear if Wethington has a lawyer who could comment.

