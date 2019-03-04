McConnell: Trump to include VA hospital in budget proposal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he's been assured that President Donald Trump's budget request to Congress will include the money needed to fully fund a new VA hospital in Kentucky's largest city.

McConnell told reporters Monday that the assurance came from Trump. The Kentucky lawmaker says Trump told him that the budget request will include more than $400 million for the new VA Medical Center in Louisville.

The project has spanned all or parts of three presidencies, but McConnell says Trump's budget recommendation means "we can see a light at the end of the tunnel." McConnell says the project's inclusion in the president's budget proposal makes it easier to keep it in the final budget that emerges from Congress.

McConnell says groundbreaking could occur as soon as 2020.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.