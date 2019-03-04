Students get hands on training at 11th annual Traffic Safety Days

MARION, Ill. -- The Williamson County Sheriff's Department wants to help teens understand safe driving habits at the 11th annual Traffic Safety Days.
WSIL -- March is National Nutrition Month. There are things you can do to introduce healthier options into your home, but also when giving to the food pantry in your community.
METROPOLIS, Ill. -- Massac County Emergency crews had to fight freezing flood waters Monday morning to reach a patient suffering from a serious medical event.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill.-- Deadly tornadoes struck Alabama as we started Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Illinois.
BENTON, Ill. -- Benton Fire Chief, Shane Cockrum, posted a public apology on Facebook after he was cited for driving under the influence last week.
WSIL -- Saluki fans are gearing up for the Missouri Valley Conference's "Arch Madness" tournament in St. Louis March 7-10.
WSIL -- More than 1,500 students will visit the Pavilion in Marion this week for Traffic Safety Days.
MARION, Ill. -- During a special meeting Monday, City Council members approved a letter of understanding from IDOT on a $5 million freight mobility and truck parking project.
WSIL-- The U.S. Census Bureau will hold training seminars this summer for census workers in southern Illinois.
WSIL -- Eli Lilly and Company today announced it will introduce a lower-priced version of Humalog-branded insulin in the United States, providing people with diabetes an insulin option that will have a list price 50 percent lower than the current Humalog list price.
