Students get hands on training at 11th annual Traffic Safety Days

MARION, Ill. -- The Williamson County Sheriff's Department wants to help teens understand safe driving habits at the 11th annual Traffic Safety Days.

Nearly 1,500 students from 30 high schools are expected to attend the four-day long event at the Pavilion of the city of Marion.

Each day is structured like a regular school day, with a new group of students each day. The students are divided into six groups and are exposed to nine different safe-driving presentations and activities during six class periods. Illinois State Police along with sponsors will be assisting in the presentations.

Teens will learn about work zone safety, distracted driving, and take a spin in a driving simulator among other activities.

The event starts on Tuesday, March 5 and wraps up on Friday, but it is by invite only.

Watch the videos to see News 3 This Morning's Dave Davis try out some of the demos.