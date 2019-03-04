Prosecutor drops 1 charge against high school principal - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky prosecutor says he has dropped one of two charges against a high school principal accused of not reporting a student's allegations of sex abuse to police.

News outlets report McCracken County Attorney Sam Clymer said he dismissed an official misconduct charge against suspended McCracken County High School Principal Michael Ceglinski because the state law does not apply in this case.

Ceglinski still faces a charge failure to report child abuse in connection with a student's allegation that a volunteer fishing coach touched him inappropriately.

Ceglinski's attorney has called the charges "nonsensical and illogical."

McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter has said that deputies investigated only after the student complained directly to his office. He said the coach has been charged with sex abuse and using electronic communications to solicit a minor.

