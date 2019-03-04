Kansas City steamboat museum might move to Jefferson City - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kansas City steamboat museum might move to Jefferson City

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The founder of the Steamboat Arabia Museum in Kansas City is supporting legislation that would move the attraction to Jefferson City.

The current museum houses a collection from a steamboat Hawley helped excavate in 1987 from a field in Kansas.

David Hawley testified before the Legislature last week that the current museum is too small. KCUR reports the issue comes as Hawley is planning the excavation of a new steamboat.

Sen. Mike Bernskoetter and Rep. Dave Griffith, both Republicans from Jefferson City, are sponsoring the bill. They want to raise revenue for the museum by increasing the entrance fees that riverboat casinos licensees pay the state from $2 per person to $3 per person.

The museum's lease in Kansas City expires in 2026.

Information from: KCUR-FM, http://www.kcur.org

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.