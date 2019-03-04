3 juveniles arrested after threat to Kansas City-area school - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

3 juveniles arrested after threat to Kansas City-area school

Posted: Updated:

RAYMORE, Mo. (AP) - Police plan an increased presence at a suburban Kansas City middle school after social media posts threatened violence.

Raymore police say three juveniles were arrested after the threats were posted against Raymore-Peculiar East Middle School.

The Kansas City Star reports Principal Katie Campbell said in a notice sent to parents and students Friday that administrators believe a student made the threat toward the school in Raymore.

She says police and school officials are investigating.

No further information was immediately released.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.