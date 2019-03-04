Cause of gas pipeline explosion in Missouri investigated - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Cause of gas pipeline explosion in Missouri investigated

MEXICO, Mo. (AP) - Officials are investigating the cause of a gas pipeline explosion during the weekend in central Missouri.

The pipeline owned by Dallas-based Panhandle Eastern Pipeline ruptured Sunday morning along Missouri 15 about 1 mile (1.61 kilometer) north of Mexico in Audrain County.

Little Dixie Fire Protection District Fire Chief Steve Gentry said his crews weren't able to battle the blaze when they first arrived because the flames were so intense.

No injuries were reported.

KRCG reports the highway was closed for several hours while debris blown into the air by the explosion was cleared.

