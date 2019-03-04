House Call: National Nutrition Month - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

House Call: National Nutrition Month

WSIL -- March is National Nutrition Month. There are things you can do to introduce healthier options into your home, but also when giving to the food pantry in your community.

Dawn Bloyd is a health educator at SIU and recently studied WSIL's Sack Hunger program to see what types of food people donate to those in need. You can hear more about her results by watching the video.

