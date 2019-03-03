Metropolis officials, residents concerned about freezing floodwaters

METROPOLIS, Ill. -- Temperatures are already below freezing, and on Monday, the high is not expected to get out of the twenties.

This bitter cold has flood victims in Metropolis concerned about cracking foundation.

Mud Creek in Metropolis runs through Clyde Wills' home off of Metropolis Street.

"I would guess the water is as high as five feet deep in the back of my yard," Wills said.

Wills has five pumps working on the inside and the outside of his home, trying to keep the water away from his foundation.

Police Chief Harry Masse says the Ohio River is moving too fast for the water to freeze, but creeks like the one running through Wills' yard aren't moving much at all.

"Some of these houses, their basements have flooded or their first floor where their furnace is located is flooded so they can't turn their furnace on," Masse said.

Wills says he has nearly 400 sandbags stopping the overflowed creek from running into his basement, but it hasn't stopped the water from coming up through the cracks.

"Everything is already kind of slippery, but putting ice here is going to make it worse," Wills said. "I worry about the pumps. I might have to come out here and break ice around them to make sure they don't freeze up."

Masse says these freezing temperatures could cause even more damage to homes.

"We are concerned that the water will freeze up against structures, causing more damage then what has already occurred just due to plain water damage," Masse said.

Masse also says the water on the roadways could freeze and cause damage to vehicles.

"The water is going to freeze, and it's going to be jagged causing damage to tires and vehicles," Masse said. "We will have to deal with problems of cars being stranded out in the water."

Masse said that the Metropolis Police Department has handed out many tickets this weekend for people driving around barricades.

"That not only puts the driver in danger, it also puts first responders in danger having to go out after them if the vehicle stalls or gets swept away into higher water," Masse said.

The Massac County Emergency Management Agency posted on their Facebook page that the Red Cross has set up a shelter at Brookport First Baptist Church.

For more information, call Massac County Emergency Services at 618-524-2002 or the Red Cross at 844-319-6560.