Benton business damaged in fire

BENTON, Ill. -- Benton firefighters are investigating what caused a business fire Sunday morning.

Firefighters arrived to the Happy Tails Grooming in the 400 block of East Taylor Street around 9:30 a.m. to see smoke coming from the roof.

The owner of the facility, Rhonda Marlo, says her home is connected to the business, but the fire was mostly contained to the business.

Marlo said the community showed tremendous support today, "We've already started cleaning. We will be out for a period of time but there are other groomers in the area. Several groomers have called and wanting to assist and help with clients."

Marlo tells News 3 no people or pets were injured in the fire.