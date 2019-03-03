SIU presents IT Day 2019

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- SIU is presenting an opportunity for educators to earn 5.75 professional development credits during Spring Break by attending IT Day.

The event is free and includes breakfast and lunch. IT Day 2019 is Thursday, March 14, 2019, and it offers a full day of high-quality presentations, working sessions, demonstrations, and tours all focused around the theme: Driving Success with Technology -- How technology is affecting our workspaces, academic places, and the people in them.

Sessions are not intended to be deep dives into technology, but instead to engage a diverse audience with thought-provoking topics.

There will be approximately 35 sessions including:

Technology Propels Young Minds to Take Flight -- Using aerospace technology and education to make STEM fields enticing to students.

Smart Campuses, Smart Cities -- What new generations expect from the "space" around them.

What's Happening in Our School Systems -- The power of technology in accelerated learning and the lifelong struggle of those left behind.

Fewer Devices, Less Expense, More Access -- Driving value with virtual desktop computing.

Is it Real or is it Fake? -- How to evaluate information in the Information Age.

Between 400 and 600 attendees are expected. Attendees include IT and business professionals (from campus and the region); technologists, administrators, and educators from higher-ed, community colleges, and K-12; and students pursuing careers focused around technology.

If you are interested in attending, you can click here to register.