Marion Police make arrest following shooting

MARION, Ill. -- A Marion man is being held at the Williamson County Jail tonight, following a reported shooting Sunday morning.

Marion Police received a call around 10:00 a.m. about a shooting inside a home at the 1000 block of N. Otis Street. Officers found a man inside with a gunshot wound.

Officers quickly located a suspect, identified as 20-year-old Dalton Wagner. Wagner is currently being held at the Williamson County Jail awaiting formal charges.

Officers continue to investigate the incident.