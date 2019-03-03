Marion Police make arrest following shooting

METROPOLIS, Ill. -- Temperatures are already below freezing and on Monday we are not expected to get out of the twenties.
BENTON, Ill. -- Benton firefighters are investigating what caused a business fire Sunday morning.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- SIU is presenting an opportunity for educators to earn 5.75 professional development credits during Spring Break by attending IT Day.
FRANKLIN CO., Ill. -- Despite the chilly weather, organizers say they were very pleased with the turnout. Nearly 300 people took a dip at Rend Lake's South Sandusky Beach and raised more than $60,000.
MARION, Ill. -- A Marion man is being held at the Williamson County Jail tonight, following a reported shooting Sunday morning.
ALTO PASS -- More than a hundred cyclists gathered in Alto Pass Saturday for one of the toughest gravel races in the country.
DESOTO -- Some Jackson County middle schoolers are proving how far a positive attitude and perseverance can take you in this week's Unsung Hero.
MARION, Ill. -- We are one month away from residents voting on who'll be the next mayor of Marion.
WSIL -- If you're driving along the five-mile stretch of I-57 between Johnston City and Pond Creek, you'll notice some wooden stakes with pink ribbon. They mark a $7.6 million expansion project set to begin this spring.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Illinois business owners are expressing concern about how they'll afford a bump in the minimum wage.
