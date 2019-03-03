Marion Police make arrest following shooting - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Marion Police make arrest following shooting

MARION, Ill. -- A Marion man is being held at the Williamson County Jail tonight, following a reported shooting Sunday morning.

Marion Police received a call around 10:00 a.m. about a shooting inside a home at the 1000 block of N. Otis Street. Officers found a man inside with a gunshot wound. 

Officers quickly located a suspect, identified as 20-year-old Dalton Wagner. Wagner is currently being held at the Williamson County Jail awaiting formal charges.

Officers continue to investigate the incident.

