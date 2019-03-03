MacArthur Foundation launches $100 million grant competition - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

MacArthur Foundation launches $100 million grant competition

CHICAGO (AP) - A Chicago foundation is launching the second $100 million grant competition open to organizations that can identify a critical social problem and propose a lasting solution.

The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation announced the second 100&Change competition Thursday.

The New York-based Sesame Workshop and the International Rescue Committee were joint winners of the competition's first round in December 2017. They presented a plan to educate young children displaced by the conflict in Syria.

The foundation will take proposals for the latest round from April 30 to August 6. They can come from any organization, anywhere in the world.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the foundation will work with a new nonprofit it's creating called Lever for Change to reach a group of semifinalists.

