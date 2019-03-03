Elgin council OKs investigation into fatal police shooting - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Elgin council OKs investigation into fatal police shooting

ELGIN, Ill. (AP) - Elgin city council members have approved hiring an outside firm to investigate a police officer's fatal shooting of a woman.

The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reports that the Elgin City Council voted 7-1 Wednesday to hire the firm to investigate DeCynthia Clements' March 2018 killing.

Council members said it was important that the investigation include examining police department policies and procedures. The investigation will cost an estimated $48,000.

The Cook County state's attorney's office said last month that it wouldn't file criminal charges against Lt. Christian Jensen in Clements' death. Jensen shot Clements along Interstate 90 following an hour-long standoff with police in which she set her vehicle on fire.

Video shows Clements holding a knife. Although officers were prepared with stun guns and rubber bullets, Jensen fired his gun.

