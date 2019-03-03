Woman inmate, 51, dies at Cook County Jail in Chicago - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Woman inmate, 51, dies at Cook County Jail in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities in Chicago say a 51-year-old woman has died while in custody at the Cook County Jail.

A sheriff's department spokeswoman says Lavera Scott was pronounced dead at the jail early Saturday morning.

Spokeswoman Cara Smith says the circumstances of Scott's death do not appear suspicious. An autopsy was expected to be performed Sunday by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Scott was being held without bail on a drug possession charge. She was arrested on Feb. 14 on a warrant after failing to appear at a November court hearing. She pleaded not guilty to the drug possession charge on Feb. 19.

Chicago police say Scott lived in the West Pullman neighborhood.

