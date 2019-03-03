6 shot at private club in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

6 shot at private club in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say six people were wounded in an overnight shooting at a private club in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood.

Chicago police say the four men and two women were shot inside the club when gunfire erupted about 3:45 a.m. Sunday.

All six shooting victims were expected to survive.

Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern says the shooting apparently started after "a fight escalated."

A police report says one of the male shooting victims told an officer he was dancing when suddenly "everyone dropped to the floor," and he then realized he had been shot.

No arrests had been made as of Sunday morning, but detectives continue investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.