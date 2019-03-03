Storm spreading from Midwest to the Northeast - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Storm spreading from Midwest to the Northeast

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A storm that dropped several inches of snow in the central United States over the weekend is spreading to the Northeast, where it could disrupt Monday morning commutes.

Up to 8 inches (15 centimeters) of snow had fallen in parts of far western Kansas by Sunday morning. But most areas of Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri and Illinois that wwere within the past of the storm had gotten no more than a few inches of snow. Forecasters warn that bitter cold temperatures will follow the storm.

The Missouri Transportation Department was advising people to stay off the roads if possible on Sunday.

The National Weather Service says wind chills could drop below negative 20 in eastern Nebraska on Monday morning.

The snow was expected to move into the Ohio Valley and mid-Atlantic states later Sunday before spreading into the rest of the Northeast.

