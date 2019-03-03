Oldest black sorority gives Chicago State University $100K - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Oldest black sorority gives Chicago State University $100K

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago State University has received $100,000 from Alpha Kappa Alpha, the nation's oldest black sorority.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the donation is part of AKA's effort to give $10 million in financial support to 96 historically black colleges and universities over the next four years.

Glenda Glover is president of AKA Sorority, Inc. International. She says the fund was created to help the universities, known as HBCUs, become more financially stable. Glover says "This is a part of our call to action."

Chicago State has a predominantly black enrollment. The university has faced serious financial problems in recent years, due partly to the state budget standoff. The financial troubles led to layoffs and low enrollment.

The funds will go toward the university's endowment fund.

