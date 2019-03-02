Cyclists compete in tough gravel race

ALTO PASS -- More than a hundred cyclists gathered in Alto Pass Saturday for one of the toughest gravel races in the country.

Saturday morning was the Third Annual Dirty South Roubaix. Riders had a choice between the 100 kilometer race, or the 50 kilometer race.

Race Coordinator Don Moberley says the race takes riders through gravel, hills, dirt and even a farm field.

"It's a long day on the saddle. You're having to watch your nutrition, you're really having to push hard. The guys who are going to be leading the race will probably average 20+ miles per hour up the hills, down the hills, through the gravel. It's pretty intense," said Moberley.

Most of the racers were from Illinois, Missouri, Kentucky or Tennessee.

Moberley says before this became an established bike race, it was just a group of locals who did the ride for fun.