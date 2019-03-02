Cyclists compete in tough gravel race

FRANKLIN CO., Ill. -- Despite the chilly weather, organizers say they were very pleased with the turnout. Nearly 300 people took a dip at Rend Lake's South Sandusky Beach and raised more than $60,000 dollars.
ALTO PASS -- More than a hundred cyclists gathered in Alto Pass Saturday for one of the toughest gravel races in the country.
DESOTO -- Some Jackson County middle schoolers are proving how far a positive attitude and perseverance can take you in this week's Unsung Hero.
MARION, Ill. -- We are one month away from residents voting on who'll be the next mayor of Marion.
WSIL -- If you're driving along the five-mile stretch of I-57 between Johnston City and Pond Creek, you'll notice some wooden stakes with pink ribbon. They mark a $7.6 million expansion project set to begin this spring.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Illinois business owners are expressing concern about how they'll afford a bump in the minimum wage.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- There's been a lot of talk through the years about vaccines.
PADUCAH, Ky. -- Nearly two dozens dogs are displaced after flood waters submerged their shelter and ruined their supplies.
BROOKPORT, Ill. -- Massac County Emergency Management is asking people to help those impacted by the floods in the city of Brookport.
WSIL -- The Illinois Complete Count Commission chaired by Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is making $4 million in grant funding available for community organizations to apply for involving "Census Participation" and "Assisting Immigrant Communities in Navigating Government Services".
