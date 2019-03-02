Hundreds take the plunge for Special Olympics

FRANKLIN CO., Ill. -- Despite the chilly weather, organizers say they were very pleased with the turnout. Nearly 300 people took a dip at Rend Lake's South Sandusky Beach and raised more than $60,000 dollars.

That money will help 1,600 Special Olympic athletes in the southern 25 counties.

Special Olympics of Illinois Region K Co-Director Rhonda Knight says plungers participate because they know they're making a difference in the lives of the athletes.

"They just see what it does and they meet the athletes and realize these athletes have so many opportunities presented to them through Special Olympics that they want to be part of it," said Knight.

Knight said there are a lot of return plungers who come out and look forward to seeing each other again.