CARBONDALE -- Well the regular season has come to a close in the Missouri Valley Conference, as teams are now await the final seeding for next week at Arch Madness. The Basketball Salukis with the momentum on their side as they closed out their schedule with a 72-63 win over Illinois State.

SIU playing its final home game of the season honored its 6 seniors, Marcus Bartley, Thik Bol, Armon Fletcher, Sean Lloyd, Kavion Pippen and Rudy Stradnieks.

Neither team wanting to give an inch, there were 19 lead changes throughout the game.

Armon Fletcher led all scorers with 26 points, and grabbed 9 rebounds on the day.

Sean Lloyd with a fantastic final game at the SIU Arena, posting 20 points, with 6 rebounds..

SIU's 3 starting seniors, Fletcher, Lloyd, and Kavion Pippen combined for a total of 63 points as they Dawgs close out the regular season on a 3 game win streak, earning a spot in the top-4 seeding at Arch Madness next week.