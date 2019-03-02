Police say man found dead outside Springfield hotel room

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found dead outside a Springfield hotel room.

Police say officers were called to the Ozark Inn for a welfare check early Saturday morning and found the body of 29-year-old Calvin Allen, of Springfield. Police say it appears Allen died of a gunshot wound, and investigators are treating the dead as a homicide.

Police say they currently have no suspect and are asking for the public's help in providing any information in the case.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.