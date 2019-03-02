Police say man found dead outside Springfield hotel room - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police say man found dead outside Springfield hotel room

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found dead outside a Springfield hotel room.

Police say officers were called to the Ozark Inn for a welfare check early Saturday morning and found the body of 29-year-old Calvin Allen, of Springfield. Police say it appears Allen died of a gunshot wound, and investigators are treating the dead as a homicide.

Police say they currently have no suspect and are asking for the public's help in providing any information in the case.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.