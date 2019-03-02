Tribes accuse Corps of withholding pipeline study records - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Tribes accuse Corps of withholding pipeline study records

By BLAKE NICHOLSON
Associated Press

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - Tribes battling the Dakota Access oil pipeline in court are accusing the Army Corps of Engineers of withholding dozens of documents that could bolster their case that the pipeline could unfairly impact them.

Attorneys for the four Sioux tribes allege some records that are missing relate to the pipeline's crossing beneath the Missouri River, which the Dakotas tribes rely on for drinking water, fishing and religious practices.

The tribes are asking a federal judge to order the Corps to turn over the requested documents. The Justice Department declined comment on behalf of the Corps.

The records are related to a court-ordered Corps study on the pipeline's impacts on tribes. The Corps says it substantiated the agency's earlier determination that the pipeline doesn't unfairly impact minorities. The tribes are challenging that assertion.

