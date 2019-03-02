Despite threats, 'sanctuary' cities are getting their grants

By WILSON RING

Associated Press

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The U.S. Justice Department has been quietly releasing law enforcement grants to places around the country where officials felt there was not enough cooperation with federal immigration officials.

The Justice Department told The Associated Press this week that all but one of the 29 jurisdictions targeted in 2017 over what it considered "sanctuary" policies have been cleared for grant funding.

It's the latest step in a long legal battle between Republican President Donald Trump and communities that have policies friendly to immigrants.

Last week, Vermont was told it would be receiving $2.3 million in grants for anti-drug efforts.

Many of the jurisdictions where funding was threatened did not change the policies used by law enforcement when dealing with people whose immigration status was questionable.

