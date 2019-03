MARION, Ill. -- We are one month away from residents voting on who'll be the next mayor of Marion.

All four candidates answered questions from residents on Friday about what they would do to better the city.

Candidates had ten minutes to introduce themselves and their campaign, then it was the residents turn to ask the questions, touching a lot on public safety and the Marion mall.

Marion resident Dennis Ball started the discussion by introducing himself and bringing up the points important to him in his candidacy.

"I think we are going to have to get some manufacturing jobs in Marion," Ball said. "I think there is going to have to be an economic summit where all the mayors of our region meet."

Ball also mentioned about being pro-gun, the importance of veterans affairs and how the drug problem in Marion needs attention.

Then it was Marion City Commissioner Angelo Hightower's turn.

"We made some questionable choices financially in my past four years," Hightower said.

Hightower said he thinks the city has not made the proper hires for city positions and spending money in places Marion didn't need to.

Next was businessman Mike Absher.

He started out by discussing how important it is for kids to have opportunities in Marion so once they graduate high school they want to come back to the area.

"I believe I would be a very credible and enthusiastic promoter of Marion's economic growth as the mayor," Absher said.

Absher also mentioned how he wants to bring a Boys and Girls Club to Marion and plans to privately fund it by the mayor's salary.

Finally, incumbent Anthony Rinella took the podium and started by saying there are a lot of differences between the candidates.

Rinella says he is pro-life and stands with the Second Amendment.

"Marion sits in a very unique place that makes it attractive to businesses.

After candidates finished their statements, residents started asking questions.

Multiple questions revolved around the vacant Illinois Star Centre Mall.

Absher says it doesn't matter if the mall is in bankruptcy court, he is worried about the anchor stores.

"If we don't come up with something, it can get worse," Absher said. "We can lose Dillard's, Target and Anderson's won't be able to thrive there."

When Ball was asked what he would do with the mall, he brought up taxes.

"I think we should not tax corporate profits, which means we are going to have to work on the tax code," Ball said.

Hightower wants to hire someone to promote the city.

"One of my plans is to have an economic advisory council made up of various individuals," Hightower said.

And Rinella says the city needs to find the right person to buy the space.

"Folks, that's where everything started." Rinella said. "Everything grew around that mall and it's only right that at some point in time we make it back into what we wanted it to be."

If you still need to register to vote for the April 2 election, the deadline is March 5.

You need to bring two forms of ID with one showing your current address to register at the Williamson County Clerk's office.

If you miss the March 5 deadline, you can register during the grace period at the Clerk's office, but you must vote while you are registering.