I-57 Expansion construction to begin soon

WSIL -- If you're driving along the five-mile stretch of I-57 between Johnston City and Pond Creek, you'll notice some wooden stakes with pink ribbon. They mark a $7.6 million expansion project set to begin this spring.

Work includes adding a lane in each direction, rumble strips, new pavement markings, as well as, resurfacing existing lanes.

Johnston City Interim Mayor Doug Dobbins says what he's looking forward to is improved safety for drivers, "Those of us that live in Southern Illinois, have lived through what’s been going on with vehicle collisions and wrecks, so widening it should make it better."

Due to the expansion, Marion is being considered for a proposal to build a tractor/trailer rest area that would have up to 130 spaces.

Mayor Anthony Rinella says the nine-acre lot would sit near The Hill Avenue exit, "Come in off the interstate and not park along the side of the road or on exit ramps."

In addition to safety, Rinella estimates it could boost Marion's economy by an extra $60,000-90,000 thousand per year. "If they stop, then hopefully they are buying fuel in Marion. They are buying other commodities in Marion," he says.

Meanwhile, Franklin County leaders are planning for when the expansion project will stretch from West Frankfort up to Mt.Vernon in the coming years.

Rick Linton, Executive Director for Franklin County Regional Economic Development Corporation, says they want to bring in more businesses to cities in the county.

"Both west Frankfort and Benton have planned to expand their exits," Linton explains."That would give us additional area for retail expansion."

It isn't clear when construction on the stretch from Johnston city to Pond Creek will begin this spring. However, work is expected to last until late 2020.