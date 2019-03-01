Local business concerned over new minimum wage law

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Illinois business owners are expressing concern about how they'll afford a bump in the minimum wage.

One local business owner tells News 3 he expects next year to be hard with two increases towards $15 an hour.

If you have been in University Mall in Carbondale, you've likely smelled coffee or heard the grinding of coffee beans.

The sound comes from Gloria Jeans, a coffee shop that has been in the mall for 25 years but for the last 15 years, Andrew Erbes and his family have owned the location.

"It's my job, it's my livelihood and I enjoy it," Erbes said.

Lately this general manager says he has had extra stress on his mind thinking about paying his employees $15 an hour after a new law was passed by Illinois lawmakers.

"It certainly puts the pressure on," Erbes said. "You know business is already tough in southern Illinois inside a mall."

Illinois' new minimum wage law gives local businesses like Gloria Jeans second thoughts on expanding.

"The first thing that people cut out when their budget tightens is extra spending on luxurious gifts like coffee and gifts and that's what my customers come to me for," Erbes said.

Erbes was in Springfield last week to attend his first governor's budget address.

He says he was there to listen to what Pritzker had to say about topics like gradually increasing the minimum wage to $15 by 2025.

"It will be implemented over a number of years, but the profit margins are already so thin, especially from the food service side of things," Erbes said. "I have some concerns on how businesses will be able to remain viable."

Erbes says that Gloria Jeans isn't giving up and will find ways to work through this new state law.

Business owners and employees will see the first increase in January of 2020 when minimum wage increases by a dollar to $9.25.

The wage will climb to $10 an hour in July of 2020 and $11 the following January.