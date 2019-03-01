Judge names monitor to help oversee Chicago police reforms

CHICAGO (AP) - A judge has appointed a former federal prosecutor and recent Illinois inspector general to serve as the court's eyes and ears to ensure the Chicago Police Department fully implements sweeping reforms.

Chicago-based U.S. District Judge Robert Dow posted an order Friday naming Maggie Hickey as monitor. She'll report regularly on whether police are reaching reform benchmarks under a court-supervised reform plan , called a consent decree.

Dow said a retired federal judge, David Coar, would assist with the monitoring.

Dow's approval of the reforms in January was culmination of a process that started with the release of video in 2015 showing a white police officer fatally shooting black teenager Laquan McDonald 16 times.

Among other things, the plan calls for expanded training for 13,500 officers on the proper use of force.

