No charges in St. Joseph officer-involved shooting

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) - Buchanan County authorities say no criminal charges will be filed against a St. Joseph police officer who shot a 42-year-old man in January.

Prosecuting Attorney Ronald Holliday said Friday the decision comes after an investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Phillip T.J. Hoyt was shot in the arm and leg during the confrontation on Jan. 10.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports Holliday said officer Branton Hutchison shot Hoyt after Hoyt pointed a gun in the officer's direction.

The officer was responding to a call about a disturbance between neighbors. Hutchinson pursued Hoyt after he walked quickly away from the disturbance.

Hoyt is a convicted felon who could not own a weapon. He had a loaded pistol and admitted he had used methamphetamine.

